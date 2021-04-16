Kerala: 15-year-old SFI activist stabbed to death; CPM blames BJP

Alappuzha: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers killed a 15-year-old Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activist in Vallikunnam of Kerala’s Alappuzha late on Wednesday night.

The 15-year-old SFI activist, identified as Abhimanyu, was brutally stabbed to death following an altercation between two groups at a temple festival on Wednesday.

According to the Vallikunnam police, the incident took place at 9.30 pm when Abhimanyu and his friends reached the Padayanivettam Devi temple to attend the festival. A clash followed and the group stabbed Abhimanyu. He sustained a deep injury on his back, to which he succumbed.

According to the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI (M), it was a group of local Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) cadres that murdered Abhimanyu. They said that RSS cadres came in search of Abhimanyu’s brother Ananthu, one DYFI leader and when he refused to conceal his brother’s whereabouts at the festival, they murdered him.

“The murder was carried out on the day of the festival of Vishu. The bloodthirst of the Sangh Parivar doesn’t spare even children,” DYFI said in a statement.

Abhimanyu was a class ten student of Vallikunnam Government High School. He was to write the SSLC examination on Thursday.

“He never gets engaged in any dispute. Abhimanyu’s brother Anandhu is a DYFI activist. Though all members of our family are communists, Abhimanyu was not active in politics,” Abhimanyu’s father Ambili Kumar told local media.

Two others, Adarsh and Kashinath sustained injuries, the police said. They suspect that past enmity led to the murder of the boy.

After the murder, clashes erupted among local residents. The cops, who tried to prevent the clashes, also came under attack. Later more policemen were deployed to control the situation at the temple premise.

Three people have been arrested in this connection, so far.