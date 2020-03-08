Kerala: 5-Member family tests positive after Italy visit

A+ A-

Thiruvananthapuram/ New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 39 with a five-member family recently tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 in Kerala.

According to reports, three members of the family had recently visited Italy which is reported to have the most cases of the deadly virus.

“5 new positive cases of coronavirus have been admitted in the isolation wards here. Three people recently returned from Italy due to which two more got the disease here in Pathanamthitta district,” said Kerala’s Health Minister KK Shailaja.

All the members have been isolated in Pathnamathitta general hospital.

So far, they have been more than 1 lakh cases recorded in 95 countries and territories with 3,515 deaths.