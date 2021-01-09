Kerala: 5,528 people test Covid positive on Saturday

By IANS|   Published: 9th January 2021 11:57 pm IST
Kerala: 5,528 people test Covid positive on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 : Kerala saw 5,528 people test Covid positive on Saturday, the state government said.

5,424 people tested negative on Saturday and the test positivity rate is 9.03 per cent. 64,318 people are under treatment in various hospitals in the state as on Saturday, a release from the office of state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said.

Ernakulam with 893 cases has the maximum number of positive cases and Kasargod with 93 cases has the least number of cases, the release said.

22 deaths were reported owing to Covid on Saturday taking the state’s total death toll to 3,279.

Of those tested positive, 60 people have come from outside the state and 4,988 people turned positive through contact. The source of contact of 435 patients is still not clear, the release said.

READ:  France's daily Covid-19 cases exceed 25K as pressure eases in hospitals

48 health workers also tested positive on Saturday while 2,02,171 people are under observation in various parts of the state, and of these 1,91,116 people are at home/institutional quarantine with 11,055 Covid positive patients admitted in hospitals.

Total hotspots in the state are now 438.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 9th January 2021 11:57 pm IST
Back to top button