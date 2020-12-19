Kerala: 6,293 people turn Covid positive, 59,995 samples tested

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 : As expected, there was a slight spurt in Covid-19 cases after the three-phase civic polls in Kerala came to an end this week and on Saturday, 6,293 people turned Covid positive after 59,995 samples was tested in the past 24 hours.

Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said there needs to be utmost caution and it would be best if people start to impose a “self-lockdown” as the local elections are expected to lead to a surge and the coming two weeks are crucial.

The day also saw 4,749 people turn negative taking the total cured cases in the state to 6,36,814, while the number of active cases was 60,396 with 29 Covid deaths taking the total death toll to 2,786.

Across the state, there were 2,89,910 people under observation at various places which includes 13,533 people in hospitals. There were 458 hot spots in the state.

