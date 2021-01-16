Kerala: 8,062 healthcare workers vaccinated on Day 1

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 : As many as 8,062 healthcare workers were inoculated on the first day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive across 133 centres in Kerala, Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said on Saturday.

Palakkad district recorded the highest number with 857 vaccinations followed by Alappuzha 616, Ernakulam 711, Idukki 296, Kannur706, Kasargod 323, Kollam 668, Kottayam 610, Kozhikode 800, Malappuram 155, Palakkad 857, Pathanamthitta 592, Thiruvananthapuram 763, Thrissur 633, Wayanad 332.

In Ernakulam vaccination was held at 12 centres, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode 11 centres, and across 9 centres in other districts of the state.

The Health Minister also said that the vaccination drive commenced at 11.15 am and concluded at 5 pm. No case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far.

She also said that the state health department had prepared for any side effects due to the vaccination. For emergency, Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) kits and ambulance facilities were also arranged.

The Minister also said that the state is prepared for the second stage of Covid vaccination, the registration of which is also completed in the state.

In the first day 0.5 ml of vaccine was used for a person, and after 28 days a second booster dose will be given for those who have taken the first dose.

Shailaja said that webcasting facilities were arranged in all the Covid vaccination facilities.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.