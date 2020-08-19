Kerala: AIU seizes gold worth Rs 11 lakhs from a passenger

The accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

Kochi: Gold weighing 275 grams was seized from a passenger travelling from Dubai by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Kozhikode on Tuesday, said the Commissionerate of Customs, Kochi.

The said value of gold is said to be approximately Rs 11 lakhs. Along with gold, 1 kg saffron valued at Rs 1 lakh and 5,000 sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs 20,000 were also seized by the AIU.

“Air Intelligence Unit of Kozhikode seized 275 grams gold in compound form (approx market value 11 Lakh) along with 1 Kg of saffron (value 1 lakh) and 5000 sticks of cigarettes (value 20000) from a passenger travelling from Dubai in Flydubai flight number FZ 8189,” said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

The accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

