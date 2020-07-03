Kerala baby thrown by father recovers, to be discharged

Kochi: The two-month-old baby girl, who was flung away by her father last month, has recovered and will be discharged on Saturday, according to the doctors treating her.

The incident took place on June 17, when 40-year-old Shaiju Thomas, injured his 54-day-old daughter by hitting her on the head and flinging her on the bed.

The baby then went through anxious moments and a surgery was also performed on her injured head.

Following the improvement in her condition, the stitches on her head have now been removed. She has also been taken off from the support breathing system.

The doctors said that normal feeding by the mother has also resumed and will now be discharged on Saturday.

In view of the wide media attention this incident received, the Kerala Women’s Commission also got into the act and has now made all arrangements for the mother and the baby to be moved to a Children’s Home near here.

Thomas is presently in judicial custody for the crime he committed.

Thomas, who hails from Kannur, was living with his Nepalese wife on rent in the Angamaly police station limits, near here.

After this incident, his wife said that once her child gets better she wishes to return to her country.

Thomas was said to be a drinker and had differences with his wife after she delivered the girl child.

It was only after a few rounds of questioning that the truth surfaced about the baby girl being brutally hit by her own father, and that it was not a case of an accidental fall from the bed.

Source: IANS