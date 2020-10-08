Kerala BJP flays Vijayan for taking credit for Central schemes

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 : The Kerala BJP on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for taking credit for Central schemes, with no contribution by the state government.

Kerala BJP President K. Surendran said it’s surprising to see huge advertisements put out by the Vijayan government in the media for the Central scheme ‘Har Ghar Jal’, renaming it ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’.

“This is taking people for a ride as the entire money for this Rs 800-crore scheme came from the Centre. Just have a look in the newspapers and the advertisement shows pictures of Vijayan and three state ministers. Under this scheme there is not a single paisa contribution by the state and there is not a word about the Centre or even a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is nothing but bluff by Vijayan who is trying to take the credit,” said BJP’s Surendran.

Of late there has been a huge media blitz by Vijayan where numerous projects are either commissioned or launched and in the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ advertisement also it’s mentioned that this is a project under the 100-day programme of the Kerala government.

With two crucial elections coming up — local body and assembly polls — the Vijayan government is right now caught in a web of allegations such as the gold smuggling case and Life Mission which are being probed by various national agencies.

The Kerala Chief Minister has decided to seek the help of a professional PR and media agency to boost his sagging image for which the ground work has begun.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.