Kerala: Carcass of elephant washed away by floodwaters

Ernakulam: Carcass of an elephant was seen washed away by floodwaters through the Periyar river at Neriamangalam in Ernakulam district on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall in several parts of the State has disrupted normal life.

A carcass of a wild elephant washed away by floodwaters through the Periyar river and it reached at Neriamangalam in Ernakulam district on Thursday evening. The carcass was three days old. Neriamangalam borders Ernakulam and Idukki districts.

A video of the incident was shared by Idukki district Public Relations Department (PRD) and locals in Neriamangalam.

Source: ANI