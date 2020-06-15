Kerala Chief Minister’s daughter weds CPI(M) youth wing leader

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena married CPI(M) youth wing leader P A Mohammed Riyas on Monday at the officialresidence of the chief minister here, adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The low-key ceremony at Cliff House, the chief minister’s official residence, was attended by about 50 people including close friends and relatives.

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan was the only member from the ministry to take part in the function.

The couple exchanged garlands, and Riyas tied the ‘thali’, a bridal pendant, around Veena’s neck.

The marriage was registered under the Special Marriage Act.

Veena is director of an IT firm, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a venture she started in 2015, headquartered in Bengaluru.

She has also worked with Oracle for nearly eight years.

Riyas is currently the national president of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

Source: PTI

