Kerala clocks 5,987 new COVID-19 cases, 384 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Thursday recorded 5,987 fresh COVID-19 infections and 384 fatalities, which raised the total caseload to 51,08,112 and the toll to 38,737.

With 5,094 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 50,28,752 and the active cases touched 51,804, a state government press release said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 963 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram 863 and Kozhikode 664.

Of the 384 deaths, 56 were reported over the last few days and 328 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

As many as 66,165 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, 25 were health workers, 37 from outside the State and 5,594 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 331.

There are currently 1,74,319 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,69,469 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 4,850 in hospitals, the release said. PTI HMP