Kerala CM misusing CS, DGP to keep truth from surfacing: Cong

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 : The Congress-led opposition on Friday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly misusing the Chief Secretary and DGP to suppress the truth in certain cases from surfacing.

Addressing the media here, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that the Vijayan government suffered a setback on October 6 as a forensic report submitted in a court here ruled out short circuit for the fire the General Administration Department in the Secretariat on August 25 evening.

“All through, his government had maintained that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Soon after the report was submitted in court, an IGP at the police headquarters summoned Forensic Department officials and shouted at them and questioned their knowledge on scientific issues. Such a thing has never happened before and the IGP has no authority to do this. It clearly shows the Vijayan government is misusing power to threaten officials,” Chennithala alleged.

“In Life Mission case too, just when the CBI was set to commence a probe, the Vigilance Department began its won probe to take away crucial files. Now Vijayan does not want the CBI probe to go ahead as he is scared that the probe will reach his doorstep… that’s why they are opposing CBI probe into the Life Mission,” Chennithala added.

