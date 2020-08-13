Kerala CM visit Idukki’s landslide site as death toll rises to 55

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 13th August 2020 3:10 pm IST
Kerala Governor, CM visit Idukki's landslide site as death toll rises to 55

Idukki: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday visited the site of Rajamala landslide in Idukki district as the death toll in the incident went up to 55.

They interacted with survivors and local residents and evaluated relief work during their visit.

Two NDRF teams, a full unit of Idukki fire and rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and a team that received special training are leading the rescue operations in Idukki’s Rajamala, the District Information Office had said on Sunday.

On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased.

Meanwhile, three shutters of the Walayar Dam in Palakkad district opened by one centimeter each, due to the rise in water level. The current water level of the dam is 200.86 meters, while the maximum water level of the dam is 203 meters.

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala triggered floods and landslides, which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close