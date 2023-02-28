Kerala: Complaint against Christian group for event on love, narcotic ‘jihad’

A complaint has been filed by the Student Islamic Organization (SIO) against Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action (CASA) for discussing topics that evoked hatred against the Muslim community in Kerala.

On February 26, CASA organised an awareness event in Pulpally, Wayanad district that spoke about ‘Love Jihad’, ‘Narcotic Jihad’ and child abuse. The audience attendance included school-going children.

Wayanad district officials Jyotish P T and A B Joy conducted the session. It shared the details of the events on its official Facebook page. It has several other posters and photos that feature campaigns against the Muslim community.

The complaint was filed by SIO Wayanad district president Muneeb N A Pulpally, who demanded strict action against those spreading communal hatred in the society.

Meanwhile, CASA Kasargod, on its official Instagram page has posted a reel that stated it will bring more ‘awareness’ towards ‘Love Jihad’, ‘Narcotic Jihad’ and child abuse and no one can stop them.

“We know what to teach our children. A Muslim Islamic organisation need not interfere. At least, we do not teach them how to cut a hand or behead a person. We will continue teaching or bringing awareness to subjects such as Love Jihad, Narcotic Jihad and child abuse around Kerala whenever we are given permission. No SIO can stop us from doing so,” CASA Kasargod stated.