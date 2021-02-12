Kerala continues to see low Covid positivity rate

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 12 : Kerala on Friday saw its Covid positivity rate continue to be around 7 per cent as 5,397 new Covid cases were recorded from 74,408 tested in the past 24 hours.

A statement issued here by state Health Minister K.K.Shailaja also said that the day saw 5,332 people recover, taking the total cured to 9,25,871, while there were 63,961 active cases.

There were also 18 more deaths, taking the death toll to 3,954.

Across the state, 2,41,362 people are under observation at various places which includes 10,420 in hospitals. There were 452 hotspots in the state on Friday.

