Kerala corona cases peak at 9,250 as 8,048 others recover

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 : As many as 9,250 persons in Kerala tested positive for coronavirus after 68,321 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, even as one reason to cheer for the southern state on Friday was record 8,048 recoveries.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a statement that Kerala has 91,756 active cases while 1,75,304 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

On Friday, three districts of Kozhikode, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram had over 1,000 new cases.

Twenty-five more COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the state’s death toll to 955.

Across the state, 2,73,686 people are under observation, including 28,425 in hospitals. The state has 694 hotspots.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.