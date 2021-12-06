Kerala couple, their 3 kids die in road accident in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Five members of a family from Kerala, including three children, died in an accident in Bisha province, about 200km away from Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia on Friday night (December 4), local media reported.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammed Jabir (48) of Beypore in Kozhikode district, his wife Shabna (36), and their children Laiba (7), Saha (5), and Lutfi (3).

As per the media reports, the accident occurred while the family was on their way to Jizan from Jubail.

“Jabir, an employee of Abdul Latif Jameel Company, who was transferred from Jubail to Abu Haris branch in Jizan, was on his way to join the new office,” a prominent social worker and leader of Kerala Muslim Cultural Center (KMCC) in Jazan, Haris Kallayi told Saudi Gazette.

It is reported that the vehicle lost control after a Land Cruiser, reportedly driven by a Saudi national, rammed into it from behind.

All five members of the family reportedly died on the accident spot. The bodies have been shifted to the Al-Rain Hospital mortuary.

Siddique Thuvvur, chairman of the welfare wing of Riyadh KMCC, told Saudi Gazette that social workers, in collaboration with the Indian Embassy, ​​were completing paperwork for final procedures related to the repatriation of the bodies to India.