Kerala CPI(M) woman worker found hanging, suicide note recovered

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 : A 41-year-old woman CPI(M) worker C. Asha was found hanging inside a party building here on Friday.

The police have initiated an investigation into the unnatural death and a suicide note has also been recovered from the spot.

In the letter, the deceased has blamed two of her male party colleagues for causing her mental stress.

Her relatives alleged that the police did not initiate any legal action after they filed a missing person complaint.

The family members said that she was unhappy with the party, as she wished to contest the upcoming local body polls but the party was not very keen to field her.

Local Congress leaders staged a protest on the street demanding a thorough probe into the incident.

Source: IANS

