Kerala CPM takes out procession, issues death threats to IUML workers

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 : The CPM took out a procession in Kannur district while issuing death threats to the Indian Union Muslim League cadres. This happenned on Monday evening when a group of CPM workers, who were arrested for violence during the local body elections, were released from jail.

The procession was taken out in Mayyil town in Taliparamba assembly constituency of Kannur district with the CPM cadres shouting that League workers will be killed.

The party leaders also shouted “CPM is an organization which has killed those the party wanted to kill and will again kill whoever it wants.”

The party cadres said that the League workers will be killed and green flags draped on their bodies.

Kannur district is a Red bastion and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former party state secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and health minister and industries minister hail from this district.

There have been several bloody killings in this district in which the CPM has always been on one side. The victims were either Muslim League, RSS or Congress workers. More than 300 people have lost their lives in this politically volatile district.

CPM Kannur district secretary MV Jayarajan while speaking to media persons said “The CPM is not involved in the matter. To my knowledge a group of youngsters were celebrating the release of their friends from prison in cases related to fights during the recent local body elections. The party area committee was also not in the know of this, anyway party will check on this.”

Muslim Youth League worker Ariyil Abdul Shukoor was killed at Taliparamba in Kannur district in 2012 and the then CPM district secretary P Jayarajan and Kalliyaseri MLA, TV Rajesh were arrested and jailed after the CBI took over the investigation.

Kerala police is on high alert following the threats by the CPM.

Muslim League national organizing secretary, ET Mohammed Basheer while speaking to IANS said “Police must take strict action over these death threats issued by the CPM in Kannur district. The CPM has always been one party in all the political murders in Kannur and these types of processions have ended in major confrontations and deaths and police must take immediate action.”

