Kerala Cricket Association to donate Rs 50L to fight Covid-19

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to contribute Rs 50 lakh to the BCCI that has pledged Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, to fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

“When the country is passing through tough times, it’s the responsibility of various of sports and games organisation to contribute,” BCCI joint secretary and former KCA president Jayesh George said.

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Funds was announced on Saturday to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: With IANS inputs

