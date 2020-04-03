Kerala doctors disillusioned over no pay hike

Thiruvananthapuram: Doctors working in various state-run Medical Colleges in Kerala are a disillusioned lot amid their fight against the coronavirus scare as they are still awaiting the pay hike promised four years ago.

Kerala has nine state-run medical colleges with around 2,000 doctors.

What came as a surprise to doctors last week was the pay hike for teachers in all engineering colleges in the state.

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association has been taking up this demand for years, and as per the rules, they should have got a pay revision in 2016.

“We ought to have been given the pay revision but we are now in 2020. In the intervening period, we have made numerous representations and even protested, but nothing has happened. This uncertainty must end,” said a doctor.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.