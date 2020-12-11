Kerala dog owner arrested for dragging pet behind car

Kochi, Dec 11 : A dog owner in Kerala was on Friday arrested for cruelty as he tied the pet behind his car and drove about 500 metres before abandoning it, police said.

The incident occurred near this Kerala city and was filmed by a person who was following the vehicle on a two-wheeler, and intervened.

The two-wheeler driver got the car stopped and protested the action. Following an argument, the car owner removed the rope and drove away, leaving the injured dog on the road.

The two wheeler owner later posted the video on the social media, leading the police to take suo moto action against the dog owner.

Speaking to IANS, an official at the Chengamanadu Police station said that the dog owner, a taxi driver by profession, has been arrested.

“The FIR is being readied and then only will one know about the exact charges that will be slapped on him. The injured dog was later spotted and is now in the custody of a voluntary organisation Daya,” said the official who did not wished to be identified.

State Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, after coming to know about the incident, asked the Motor Vehicles Department to impound the vehicle. Paravoor Joint RTO complied, and handed it over to the police.

The department is likely to take more action which will include cancelling the license of the driver, who has said that he was forced to abandon the dog, which was not liked by other members of his family.

–IANS

sg/vd