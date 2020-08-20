Kerala: Eravikulam National Park reopens for public after eight months

Idukki (Kerala): The Eravikulam National Park in Kerala’s Idukki district, famously known as the habitat of the Nilgiri Tahr, opened for the public on Wednesday, informed Wildlife Warden R Lakshmi.

“The park was closed for the breeding season of the Nilgiri Tahr, and was scheduled to open mid-March, but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park was not opened. The park has reopened after eight months.

All COVID-19 protocol will be followed and maintained,” Lakshmi told ANI

She added that several months of closure had resulted in a loss of nearly Rs 4 crore.

“The months of April and May used to be the peak time of tourist arrival. In May, the number of tourists visiting the park used to cross 1.5 lakh. There has been a loss of nearly Rs 4 crore.” she said.

“Vehicles will be disinfected before parking and visitors will not be permitted to touch any of the animals in the park. We will also conduct temperature checks and if the body temperature is high, the person will not be allowed to enter the park,” she added

According to a survey conducted by the Tribal Watchers, 111 Nilgiri Tahrs were born this breeding season taking the total number to 723.

Source: ANI