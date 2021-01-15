Kerala FM creates history for marathon Budget speech

By IANS|   Published: 15th January 2021 5:39 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 : Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac on Friday created history by delivering a marathon speech spanning 3 hours and 17 minutes while presenting the state Budget in the Assembly.

The earlier record for the longest Budget speech of 2 hours and 54 minutes was in the name of late Kerala Congress leader and then Finance Minister KM Mani.

Isaac commenced his Budget speech by quoting a poem written by Sneha, a Class 7 student at Kuzhalmandam school in Palakkad district.

It was the sixth Budget to be presented by the Pinarayi Vijayan government ahead of the Assembly elections, and 12th by Issac.

