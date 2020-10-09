Kerala girl wins hearts of Himachal CM with melodious voice

Shimla, Oct 9 : A girl student of Class IX from Kerala has won the hearts of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with her melodious Himachali song.

Thakur on Friday shared a video of the girl, saying she has “won the hearts of the entire state”.

The singer, Devika, is a student of a Kendriya Vidyalaya and she sung the song under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ programme.

In a Facebook post, Thakur said: “Kerala’s daughter, Devika, in her melodious voice, has enhanced the glory of Himachal by singing the famous Himachali song ‘Chamba kitni ki door’.”

“Under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’, you have won the hearts of the entire state along with promoting the culture of Devbhoomi Himachal by singing a song,” Thakur said.

He also invited Devika to visit Himachal to get to know its culture more closely.

