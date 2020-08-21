Kerala gold case: Court dismisses bail plea of Swapna Suresh

Kochi (Kerala): The bail application of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, was on Friday dismissed by a court in Kochi observing that the investigation in the matter is in its early stage.

Principal Sessions Court in Kochi, while dismissing the bail application, said that the investigation in the case is at an early stage and therefore bail could not be granted.

Swapna Suresh had moved the application seeking bail in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter.

During the hearing, the ED had informed the court that, “Swapna confessed to the enforcement that she had a role in the gold smuggling. The conspiracy has been found to have taken place in the country and abroad in the case. It is her responsibility to prove her innocence.”

The three key accused in the gold smuggling case — Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair — were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court.

Earlier, a special NIA court and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court had dismissed the bail petition of Swapna Suresh.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

Source: ANI