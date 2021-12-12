Kerala government never desired post of Chancellor: Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that his government never desires the post of Chancellor of state universities and requested Governor Arif Mohammed Khan not to quit the post.

Talking to reporters in Kannur, he said that the Chancellor’s post was provided to the Governor by the Assembly.

He also said that it was not the policy of the Kerala government to have any confrontation with the Governor and more discussions will be held with the Governor.

Vijayan was responding to the letter written by the Governor on December 8, expressing concern over the state of affairs in the varsities and offering to quit as Chancellor.

However, even as he requested the Governor not to relinquish the post of Chancellor, the Chief Minister also claimed that there seems to be “some intervention from outside putting the Governor under pressure”. CPI-M cadres have already been criticising the Governor for acting at the behest of the Central government.

Vijayan also said that the posting of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor was signed by the Governor as the Chancellor of the University and added he doesn’t understand as to why Khan has taken a different position now.

The Governor was briefed regarding the posting of the Kalady Sanskrit University Vice Chancellor before the posting was done and the state government never intervened in the matter of postings of Vice Chancellors, he added.

Vijayan also said that the state government and the Governor were on good terms and he was having an excellent personal rapport with him. He said that he was not aware of the reasons behind the Governor’s outburst and said that maybe outside interventions had taken place.

Meanwhile responding to the Chief Minister from New Delhi, Khan said: “They may want me to continue in the Chancellor post as it is given by the Kerala Legislative Assembly to me but unfortunately, I am under extreme pressure in this post and can’t discharge my duties properly.”