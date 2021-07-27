Kerala govt demands no-dowry declaration from its male staff

Kochi: In order to decrease the dowry cases in the state and inculcate a stricter environment against the dowry practice, the Kerala government has demanded all its male employees to sign an undertaking form declaring that they will not promote or accept dowry upon marriage.

The circular, dated July 16, was issued by the Women and Child Development Department which is in charge of administrating and coordinating work related to dowry prohibition throughout the State.

The male employees have to submit the form within one month of marriage, and it needs to be signed by the wife, father, and father-in-law of the employee. The form is to be submitted to the heads of all departments, including private, autonomous, and other institutions that have been directed to obtain the declaration.

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”.

All the Heads of the Department including private, autonomous bodies and other institutions have been directed to obtain the aforementioned declaration form.

The heads of the department have also been asked to compile a report on all declarations submitted, once in six months, before April 10 and October 10 every year, to the District Dowry Prohibition Officer (District Women and Child Development Officer) of the district concerned.

Along with this, the government has decided to observe November 26 as Dowry Prohibition Day in the State. All students in high schools, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary schools, and colleges (technical, non-technical, and so on) and other educational institutions in the State should take a pledge not to give or take dowry in a general assembly at the institution on Dowry Prohibition Day.