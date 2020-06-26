Kerala govt. to give 50 pc subsidy to domestic power consumers

Thiruvananthapuram: Addressing the problem of steep hike in electricity bills during the COVID-19 lockdown, Kerala government has announced a set of subsidy packages for domestic power consumers.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the government would underwrite up to 50 per cent of the additional charge incurred by the households during this period.

Consumers will be allowed to pay the bills up to five installments and their electricity supply will not be disconnected for not paying the bill.

CM said usually the electricity consumption increases during February to May but it has increased drastically as all the family members were in the house due to lockdown.

Readings were not taking during the lockdown, consequently consumers have got a consolidated bill for four months resulting in huge amounts, he said.

CM claimed that there has been no change in tariff structure or electricity rates.

The subsidy will benefit about 90 lakh domestic consumers and KSEB will incur an additional liability of Rs 200 crores by providing the subsidy.

