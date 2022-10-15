Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan’s facebook account hacked

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s facebook account has been hacked.

A complaint regarding it has been registered with the authorities concerned.

For a while, Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government have not been sharing the best of relations and on a few occasions, the two have also taken on one another.

When the tiff between the two touched new levels, some CPI-M leaders even went to the extent of saying that the Governor’s posts are not needed in the states.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said "My Facebook page appears to be hacked since today morning. The matter has been reported and efforts are on to restore the page ": PRO KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/O1dhIiWN6v — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) October 15, 2022

The Vijayan government has a huge support base, especially in the cyber world. Anyone who turns critical of the government on social media is taken to task by the so-called cyber wing of Vijayan supporters.