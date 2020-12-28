Kerala Guv gives nod to special Assembly session on Dec 31

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28 : Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has given his consent to a recommendation from the state government over convening a special session of the state legislative Assembly on December 31. The Assembly is being convened for passing a resolution against the farm laws.

The consent of the Governor came after the open war of words between him and the state government. It may be recalled that the Governor had disallowed convening a special session of the House on December 23 citing that there was no urgency in this.

After the Governor had rejected convening the House on December 23 there was an open war of words between the Governor and the Chief Minister. This was followed by ministers A.K. Balan and V.S. Sunil Kumar.

“Janayugam”, the mouthpiece of the CPI a major constituent of the left front had come out strongly against the Governor and in a scathing attack had said that the Governor was an agent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had shot off a letter to the Governor against his objection to the recommendations of a democratically elected Government over the convening of the legislative Assembly.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had even written a letter to the President of India to recall the Governor.

However, the state government deputed law minister A.K. Balan and Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar as its emissaries to meet the Governor and had even presented him with a Christmas cake in what is seen as an attempt to defuse the straining relations.

The cake diplomacy seems to have worked and the Governor has given his sanction for convening a special session of the legislative Assembly on the last day of the year, December 31.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.