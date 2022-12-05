Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking NIA probe into Vizhinjam violence

Fisherfolk of Vizhinjam have been protesting for more than four months against the under-construction seaport, which led to violence on November 26 and 27.

Updated: 5th December 2022 6:37 pm IST
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking NIA probe into the recent Vizhinjam violence in which over 3,000 anti-seaport protesters vandalised the police station there injuring over 40 police personnel.

A division bench of Kerala High Court, headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar, dismissed a petition filed by a Thiruvananthapuram native seeking National Investigation Agency probe into the violence.

The court accepted the State government’s submission that cases were registered and investigation has begun in the matter.

“Investigation is at the preliminary stage,” the court observed while dismissing the petition.

The protesters attacked Vizhinjam police station on the night of November 27, injuring several police personnel.

