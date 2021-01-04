Kerala HC quashes bail of Twaha Fasal in UAPA case

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 : The Kerala High court on Monday quashed the bail order by the NIA special court for Twaha Fasal who was arrested in the Pantheerankavu UAPA case for alleged Maoist links in 2019.

The high court did not however cancel the bail granted to Allan Shuhaib who was also arrested along with Fasal. A division bench of the high court comprising Justices A. Hariprasad and K. Haripal set aside the bail to Twaha Fasal granted by the NIA special court on September 9, 2020.

The high court however allowed the co-accused in the case Allan Shuhaib to continue on bail until the trial is completed. Fasal was a student of journalism while Shuhaib was studying law.

The court allowed Shuhaib to continue on bail considered his age, his previous health condition, and different level of charges filed by the NIA.

It directed Fasal to surrender before the NIA special court. It also directed the NIA court to complete the trial within one year.

The high court also set aside the finding of the trial court that no prima facia case was made out against the accused.

Both Fasal and Shuhaib were arrested in November 2019 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for allegedly supporting Maoist groups which were declared as terrorist organisations.

The arrest of Fasal and Shuhaib had led to major war of words with the CPM leadership disowning the duo even after their relatives and close friends claimed they were CPM members. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said that both of them were Maoist activists.

The National Investigation Agency took over the case and cited books, pamphlets, placards, and diary notes seized from the accused to confirm that they were Maoist supporters. Offences under Section 38 and 39 of UAPA deal with association with a terrorist organisation.

