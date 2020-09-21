Kerala hikes allowance to transgenders for sex-change surgeries

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 4:51 pm IST
Kerala hikes allowance to transgenders for sex-change surgeries

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 : The Kerala government on Monday said it had enhanced the allowance given to transgenders for sex-change surgeries and set aside Rs 50 lakh for the purpose.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said hitherto the amount was Rs 2 lakh for each beneficiary.

“For those who want to undergo surgery to become males, a maximum of Rs 2 lakh was given. But due to the number of surgeries and mounting expenses involved, this amount has now been increased to Rs 5 lakh. Likewise, those who want to undergo corrective surgery to become females, the amount has been fixed at Rs 2.50 lakh,” said Shailaja.

READ:  Suresh Raina to train aspiring J&K cricketers

Kerala was the first state to formulate a transgender policy. It has come up with special schemes for transgenders in social welfare and education fields.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close