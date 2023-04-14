Kerala: Hindu temples hold mass iftars during Ramzan

Two temple committees in Malappuram organised a huge Iftar for Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan, serving as an example of interfaith peace.

On April 7 and March 28, respectively, committees of the Sree Puthuveppu Manaliyarkavu Bhagavathi temple in Othalur and the Chathangadu Sree Maha Vishnu temple in Vaniyannur in Tirur staged the mass Iftar on the premises of the respective temple grounds.

According to a report by the TNIE, Muslims in large numbers participated in both gatherings.

“It was an initiative taken by a group of youngsters in the area. Our aim is to strengthen the bond between people from the Hindu and Muslim communities. Religious harmony is important and we want to celebrate every festival together in a peaceful and jovial atmosphere,” the report quoted Krishnan Pavittapuram, secretary of the Sree Puthuveppu Manaliyarkavu Bhagavathi temple.

Dijith K, one of the event’s organisers, said that a member of the Muslim community sponsored the annadanam during the temple’s annual installation celebration, which this year coincided with Ramadan. “We will continue to organise the mass Iftar in the coming years,” Dijith said.

For Chathangadu Sree Maha Vishnu Temple, this is the second iftar.

“Like the previous year, people from the Muslim community could not attend the annadanam this year as our annual installation festival fell during the Ramzan month. So, we organised the mass Iftar a day after the annual festival. We will organise it next year if the date of the annual installation festival falls during Ramzan month,” said Lakshmanan K K, temple committee secretary.

Panakkad Rasheed Ali Shihab Thangal, an IUML leader who attended the Vaniyannur Iftar, praised the temple’s decision.

“The temple has set a model for others to follow. All communities should live in harmony in the country. We should move forward while respecting and helping each other. There should be no space for hatred in our hearts,” he said.