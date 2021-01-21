Kerala House rejects no-confidence motion against Speaker

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 : The Kerala Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes on Thursday as the no-confidence motion moved by Indian Union Muslim League MLA, M Ummer against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan was rejected by the House.

In his no-confidence motion, Ummer said that there were clear reports that Sreeramakrishnan was involved in the dollar smuggling case and so he has no right to sit in the Speakers’ chair of the Legislative Assembly.

He also alleged that the Speaker had tried to shield his Assistant Private Secretary, who has been interrogated for over nine hours by the Customs department.

The House witnessed unruly scenes when the ruling front countered the Opposition MLA while the legislators from the treasury benches were all praise for Sreeramakrishnan.

Jumping to the Speaker’s defence, MLA James Mathew said that Sreeramakrishnan had an unblemished track record for the past 40 years right from his days as a student leader.

Mathew lashed out at the Opposition saying that they have no right to speak against Sreeramakrishnan.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in his speech said that the Speaker had indulged in extravagance in the House and had refurbished the central hall of the Assembly for no reason.

He alleged that a huge amount was squandered by the Speaker in the renovation. He called upon the Speaker to quit as his name had surfaced in the dollar smuggling case.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his speech said there was no reason for the Opposition to bring such a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

He said that Sreeramakrishnan was doing a good job and the Opposition was provided ample time in the House during every discussion.

Sreeramakrishnan in his remarks said that Opposition leader Chennithala is still behaving like a student leader and that he has to rise as a senior leader.

The Speaker said that the discussion on this matter and its proceedings have given him more confidence in the Assembly. He added that he has done no wrong and asked the Opposition not to play to the gallery.

