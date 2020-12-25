Kerala: Jamaat-e-Islami says BJP will gain from CPM’s communal card

Kozhikode: The Kerala unit of Jamaat-e-Islami has launched a scathing attack on the ruling CPI (M) and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing the party of indulging in communal polarisation in the state to secure a second term in office.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer (president) M.I. Abdul Azeez made these comments while addressing a press conference on Wednesday and said that CPI(M) and Pinarayi Vijayan’s “communal polarisation” would result in an emboldened BJP in the state.

“CPM is practising a heinous politics of demonising Muslim organisations and widening the communal divide. The party is attempting to turn Christian and Muslim votes in its favour,” he said, adding that this polarisation would help the Sangh Parivar’s politics and ultimately the BJP.

His made the comments in reaction to the chief minister’s allegations that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was pulling the strings within the Congress Party and ultimately the UDF alliance.

“It is a strange experience in politics for one political party to dictate who should lead another party. Such extraordinary and anti-democratic things are happening in the UDF. It seemed like the League would take over the leadership of the UDF after the results of the local body elections came out. Has the League become a centre for commenting on the internal affairs of the Congress and deciding who should lead the Congress,” the chief minister had said with reference to the Congress party’s poor show in the recent local body polls.

He had also alleged that the IUML persuaded the Congress to form an alliance with communal parties, referring to the Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Welfare Party which formed an alliance with the UDF for the first time after its founding in 2011.

Reacting to this, Abdul Azeez said, “The statement that Kunhalikutty (IUML National General Secretary), M.M. Hassan (UDF Convener) and the Ameer are deciding things in the UDF is ill-motivated.”

He further said that the CPI(M) had practised communal politics in the past as well but this time they weren’t the “lone beneficiary” and that the BJP was waiting for a chance too.