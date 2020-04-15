Kerala leads the way in containment, globally and nationally



New Delhi: As Prime Minister Modi and various other Chief Ministers came to a consensus about the two-week lockdown extension, the Kerala government has been leading containment efforts by example. The entire country is imploring all the powers that be to take a page out of Kerala’s book due to its efficiency and excellent public-government transparency.

Prominent political naysayers about the state such as Arnab Goswami have gone onto praise its containment initiatives. Upon finding about three positive cases from a family who returned from Italy, the state and people got to work right from imposing the lockdown or abiding by the protocol in large numbers. Goswami sung praises of Kerala’s people and government as the latter passed an ordinance right away and the former followed it.

The government increased their internet speed, provided shelters for migrant workers and ensured that no one would go hungry.

Clearly, the state has set standards not for the country but also the entire world especially with its competent and well-trained medical staff. Plus, fact that people abided by their lockdown orders while also placing faith in their government helped.

Be it leading Indian political figures like President Ram Nath Kovind foreign media like BBC, nurses from Kerala have attested to the Malayali nurses’ competence.

Kerala has also set precedents for fight such contagions, such as Nipa and Zika, thanks to its infrastructure, healthcare centres and tracking capabilities.

