Kerala logs 28,798 new COVID-19 cases, 151 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Wednesday recorded 28,798 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 35,525 people were cured and 2,48,526 people are undergoing treatment for the infection, the government said.

The toll mounted to 7,882 with addition of 151 more deaths.

While the caseload mounted to 23,94,363, the total number of recoveries has reached 21,67,596, it said.

As many as 1,44,372 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and the test positivity rate was 19.95 per cent.

So far, 1,91,68,987 samples have been sent for testing.

Malappuram reported the highest number of cases– 4751- today, Ernakulam 3444, Palakkad 3038 and Kollam 2886.

Of those infected today, 91 are health workers, 184 people had come from outside the state and 28,860 were infected through contact.

As many as 8,89,902 people are under observation, including 39,020 in hospitals.