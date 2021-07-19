Kerala man builds bicycle from scrap amid fuel price hike

Lijeesh Chettiar, a native of Tanur in Malappuram district, has built a vehicle which is a combination of Bullet motorcycle and a bicycle and named it 'Bullcy.'

By ANI|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Updated: 19th July 2021 11:45 am IST
Visual of 'Bullcy' built by Lijeesh Chettiar (photo-ANI)

Malappuram: Amid the surging fuel prices across the country, a man from the Malappuram district of Kerala has built a bicycle from scrap, that has the look of a motorcycle.

Lijeesh Chettiar, a native of Tanur in Malappuram district, has built a vehicle which is a combination of Bullet motorcycle and a bicycle and named it ‘Bullcy.’ Except for two new tires, everything in this vehicle is taken from scrap.

Speaking to ANI, Chettiar said, “One cannot buy a motorcycle considering the price of fuel. However, ‘Bullcy’ resolves the issue as it does not require fuel, and it is a good exercise for the body as well.”

MS Education Academy

“This unique idea clicked while sitting at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was built keeping in mind the petrol price hike,” he said.

Chettiar further informed that it cost him about Rs 25,000 to build the ‘Bullcy.’

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button