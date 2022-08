In a horrifying accident that happened in Kuttippuram village of Malappuram district in Kerala, a couple travelling in a two-wheeler was thrown off after their vehicle hit head-on with a car that was travelling in the opposite direction.

A video has gone viral where the impact is so high that the woman in the two-wheeler is seen flying in the air while the man is being crushed under the car.

Despite being flung into the air, the woman survived with injuries but the man died.