Kerala man knocks down robber in Dubai

Kochi: A man in Kerala knocked down a thief in Dubai knocks as he tried to flee after a robbery.

The man identified as Jafar, is a resident of Kozhikode, Kerala and is being praised on the internet for his quick thinking and presence of mind that helped in catching the thief who was running away after snatching a bag at Bania Square Landmark Hotel on April 14.

As per media reports, the money was snatched from an Indian man who was on his way to deposit it in a bank.

The incident took place when Jafar was helping out his cousin at his juice shop and heard a commotion outside; he used his instincts and extended his leg towards the running thief which caused the thief to lose balance.

Others joined in and pinned the robber down, who was then handed over to authorities. The thief was caught with 4 lakh Dhiram, which in rupees is equal to Rs 80 lakh.