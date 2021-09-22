Kerala Muslim groups seek Bishop withdraw ‘jihad’ remarks

Thiruvananthapuram: A meeting of various Muslim organisations at Kozhikode on Wednesdayto discuss the now controversial statement made by a Catholic bishop on prevalence of “love and narcotic jihad” in the state, wanted him to withdraw his remark.

Pala Archdiocese’s Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangat, speaking at a function at Marth Mariam Pilgrim Church at Kuruvilangad in Kottayam district on September 9, alleged that non-Muslims in Kerala are subjected to “Love and Narcotic Jihad”, which is spoiling lives, particularly of young people, by making them addicted to drugs.

Addressing the media soon after the meeting ended, senior IUML leader Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said the statement made by the bishop was out of place and it clearly pointed towards the Muslim community.

“Even though the statement was not in good taste, we, the Muslim community, reacted to it in a very mature manner. We did not want to create any issue. The meeting concluded that the bishop should withdraw his remark. The government also should not be just an onlooker and should intervene,” he said.

“Our state is always known for the secular stand taken by all and everyone should see that nothing is done to create any sort of friction by their words,” he added.