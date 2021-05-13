Kerala nurse dies in Israel’s rocket attack; uncertainty prevails to get mortal remains

A 31-year-old nurse from Kerala, Soumya Santosh died in a tragic incident in Israel’s Ashkelon after Palestinian militants from Gaza launched a rocket that hit her home on May 11.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when Soumya was on a video call with her husband Santosh. “She was talking to me about the tense atmosphere in the city and the details of the war-like situation going on in the area,” Santosh said, as quoted by The News Minute.

While on video call, Santosh heard a huge sound on the other end, her phone was still connected, but nothing was clear as the phone seems to have fallen down. “I uttered “hello, hello” over the phone, but there was no response from the other side. After a minute and a half, I could hear the noise of some people in the background on the phone call as it was still connected,” Santhosh said.

Sensing danger, Santhosh immediately alerted his family members, who helped him get in touch with Soumya’s friends in Ashkelon and then came to know of her tragic demise.

The tragedy happened as Soumya was planning her return to Kerala, ending years of toil in the Israeli city, for a better life back home.

Soumya’s death has come as a shock to a lot of people, family, friends even her neighbours as she was loved by many.

Her son Adorn is still not ready to cope with the reality of the situation and is ‘still awaiting her call’, Santosh said.

Sowmya hails from Kerala’s Idukki district and was employed as a caregiver attending to an 80 year old woman in a house at the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon.

She had moved to Israel about eight years ago to support her family financially, especially her nine-year-old son.

Israel’s official ambassador to India, Ron Malka tweeted his condolences to Soumya Santosh’s family.

On behalf of the state of #Israel, I convey heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, murdered by Hamas indiscriminate terror attack on innocent lives.

Our hearts are crying with her 9 years old son that lost his mother in this cruel Terrorist attack. — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) May 11, 2021

The Kerala CMO on Wednesday tweeted that the state government was in touch with the Indian Embassy in Israel to ensure that Soumya’s mortal remains are brought back to Kerala and handed over to her family as soon as possible.

We offer our deepest condolences to the family & loved ones of Ms. Soumya Santosh, an #Indian Citizen killed in the #HamasTerrorist Rocket Strike. The state of @Israel is coordinating with @indemtel for the transfer of her body to India. May her memory be a blessing.🙏 pic.twitter.com/mYRjNxgUCz — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) May 12, 2021

We are in touch with the Indian Embassy in Israel to ensure that the mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh who was killed in Israel is brought back to Kerala and handed over to her family as soon as possible. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Soumya. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 12, 2021

However, there are concerns of the transportation of the body as the Tel Aviv airport in Israel was shut on Tuesday after the rocket strike by the militant Hamas group from the Gaza strip.