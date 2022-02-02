Kerala nurse first woman to win over Rs 50L in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: A nurse from Kerala who is based in Kuwait has become the first woman to win the grand prize of Dirham 250,000 (Rs 50,89,501) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Tuesday, February 1.

Savitha Nair bagged the mega prize after her ticket number 312466 was picked in the lucky draw.

Savita has been buying tickets with her family for more than two years. She bought her winning ticket the day before the draw.

“I have no immediate plans on how to spend the money. I wasn’t even aware about the weekly cash prize draw. I didn’t expect to win anything before the Big Ticket live draw on February 3,” Savitha told Khaleej Times.

Savitha will also enter the live draw, which is to be held on Thursday, February 3 for the mega prize of Dirham 22 million (Rs 44,78,34,240), second prize of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,03,56,101) and three other huge prizes.

Also, Big Ticket has announced giving away Dirham 12 million (Rs 24,42,81,389) as the first prize, a second prize of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,03,56,101) and five other prizes on March 3.