Kerala police cane charge protesting Youth Cong workers

Visuals from the incident showed police personnel beating up protesters with canes while wearing helmets.

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 29th August 2020 12:43 pm IST
Kerala police cane charge protesting Youth Cong workers

Wayanad: The Kerala Police cane-charged Youth Congress workers who were staging a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Friday.

Visuals from the incident showed police personnel beating up protesters with canes while wearing helmets.

Earlier last month, Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala had also said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should take moral responsibility and resign amid the ongoing gold smuggling case in the state after Principal Secretary to the CM was linked to the case.

READ:  Phase 2 trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate set to begin today

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. 

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close