Kerala receives 5.38 lakh COVID vaccine doses

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala received a fresh stock of 5.38 lakh COVID vaccine doses on Saturday, informed the state health department.

“The state has received 5.38 lakh doses of COVID vaccine. Out of which, 1,88,820 doses of Covishield was purchased by the state and 3.5 lakh Covshield doses have been allotted by the Centre,” said Kerala health minister Veena George.

The minister said the vaccines were ordered through Kerala State Medical Service Corporation Limited and are being distributed in different districts.

According to the state health ministry, Kerala has received a total of 1,10,52,440 doses of COVID vaccine. Of this, the state purchased a total of 10,73,110 doses of vaccine, including 9,35,530 doses of Covshield and 1,37,580 doses of Covaxin.

The central government has provided a total of 99,79,330 doses of COVID vaccine to Kerala including 90,34,680 doses of Covishield and 9,44,650 doses of Covaxin, said the state health ministry.

Kerala reported 13,832 new COVID cases on Saturday taking the total caseload in the state to 26,86,630.

As many as 25,75,769 people recovered from the disease so far. Meanwhile, the active number of cases in the state stands at 1,29,488.

With 171 new fatalities recorded on Saturday, the COVID death toll in Kerala reached 10,975.