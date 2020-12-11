Kerala records 4,642 new Covid cases, 29 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 : Kerala saw another 4,642 people turn Covid positive after 53,508 samples was sent for testing in the past 24 hours, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said on Friday.

The state had 59,380 active cases, while 4,748 people turned negative taking the total number of cured to 5,96,593, she said in a statement.

Another 29 deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,562.

Across the state, 3,15,644 people were under observation in various places, including 13,542 in hospitals. There were 440 hotspots in the state.

In a related development, the famed Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple was closed until further orders after 46 staff members tested Covid positive.

Consequent to this, the temple will not be open for public but all the routine rituals will be conducted.

