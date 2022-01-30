Kerala records 51,570 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 30th January 2022 10:20 pm IST
India logs 90,928 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate stands at 6.43 percent

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Sunday recorded 51,570 fresh Covid cases, from 1,03,366 samples tested, and 14 more deaths, according to a statement from the sate Health Department.

As many 5,27,362 people are under observation in various areas of the state, of which 5,14,734 are under home quarantine while 12,628 people are admitted in hospitals.

The statement also said that 47,776 people contracted the disease through contact, and the new cases also included 439 health workers.

MS Education Academy

Ernakulam, with 9,704 fresh cases, recorded the most followed by Thrissur with 7,289 cases.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded 5,746 fresh cases, Kottayam 3,889, Kozhikode 3,872 cases, Kollam 3,836, Palakkad 3,412, Alappuzha has 2,861, Malappuram 2,796, Pathanamthitta 2,517, Kannur 1,976, Idukki 1,566, Wayanad 1,388 cases, and Kasargod 769.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button