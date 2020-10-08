Kerala records 5,445 new Covid cases, 7,003 cured

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 : A day after recording the highest daily Covid cases, on Thursday Kerala saw 5,445 cases while 63,146 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Kerala saw 10,606 cases turn positive and 73,816 samples was tested.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said the day also saw the highest recoveries of 7,003 people.

“At present 90,579 active cases are there, while 1,67,256 people have been cured so far. 24 deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 930,” said Shailaja.

Across the state 2,71,439 people are under observation, which includes 29,383 people at hospitals.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.